June 8 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA:

* RESOLVES TO HALT COAL MINING IN KNURÓW-SZCZYGŁOWICE AND BUDRYK MINES AS OF JUNE 9 TO JUNE 28

* MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS CONTINUATION OF COAL DELIVERIES AND SALE WITHIN TECHNICAL AND ORGANISATIONAL CAPACITY