March 13 (Reuters) - JTF International Holdings Ltd :

* - FY REVENUE RMB2.14 BLN VS RMB1.91 BLN

* PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB39.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB29 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS DISEASE HAS CAUSED DECREASE IN SALES ORDERS AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR

* EXPECTED GROUP’S PROFITS FOR Q1 OF 2020 TO BE LOWER Y-O-Y

* CORONAVIRUS DISEASE WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP'S RESULTS IN H1 OF 2020