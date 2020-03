BRIEF-Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd Updates On Impact Of Covid-19 On Co's Business

March 10 (Reuters) - Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTS THAT ADVERSE IMPACT BROUGHT BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC WILL BE TEMPORARY

* ALL OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN PRC HAVE LARGELY RESUMED TO ITS NORMAL OPERATION

* NORMAL OPERATIONS OF BUSINESSES OF SOME OF CUSTOMERS OF GROUP & LOGISTICS NETWORK FOR DELIVERY OF GOODS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED

* EXPECTS THAT ADVERSE IMPACT BROUGHT BY EPIDEMIC WILL BE TEMPORARY