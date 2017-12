Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF CO FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2017 WILL DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 75% TO 85%​

* ‍EXPECTED DECREASE IN PROFIT DUE TO APPRECIATION OF RENMINBI​