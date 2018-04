April 18 (Reuters) - Jubilant Foodworks Ltd:

* JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA

* JUBILANT FOODWORKS - 'CATEGORICALLY ASSERT THAT VEG AND NON-VEG PIZZAS ARE MADE FROM REAL MOZZARELLA CHEESE PREPARED FROM REAL MILK'