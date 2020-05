May 12 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences:

* JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED ENTERS INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH GILEAD FOR REMDESIVIR, A POTENTIAL THERAPY FOR COVID-19

* JUBILANT LIFE - UNIT JUBILANT GENERICS ENTERED INTO A NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH GILEAD

* JUBILANT LIFE - AGREEMENT WILL GRANT JUBILANT RIGHT TO REGISTER, MANUFACTURE, SELL REMDESIVIR IN 127 COUNTRIES INCLUDING INDIA