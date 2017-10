Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jubilee Enterprise Pcl

* Qtrly revenue from sales 420.1 million baht versus 341.3 million baht

* Qtrly profit for the period 44.6 million baht versus 36.9 million baht

* Interim cash dividend 0.27 baht per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: