BRIEF-Jubilee Holdings Says FY Pretax Profit Rises 13 Pct To 5.16 Bln Shillings

April 13 (Reuters) - Jubilee Holdings Ltd:

* RECORDED A 13% GROWTH IN ITS PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31ST 2017 TO KSHS. 5.16 BILLION

* FY TOTAL INCOME RECORDED A 25.2% RISE TO KSHS. 31.27 BILLION

* FY OVERALL GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM AND CONTRIBUTIONS GREW MARGINALLY FROM KSHS. 33.81 BILLION TO KSHS. 33.94 BILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS POSITIVE, ANTICIPATE IMPROVEMENT IN REGIONAL ECONOMIES, SETTLED POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT, RECOVERY IN AGRICULTURE

* DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF KSHS. 8 FOR A COMBINED INTERIM AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF KSHS 9 PER SHARE Further company coverage: