BRIEF-Jubilee Industries Updates On Investigations

March 2 (Reuters) - Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd :

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & CEO AND TWO SENIOR MANAGEMENT REQUESTED BY CORRUPT PRACTICES INVESTIGATION BUREAU TO ASSIST INVESTIGATIONS

* PROBE RELATES TO SOME EXPENSES INCURRED, PAYMENT MADE BY UNIT HONFOONG PLASTIC INDUSTRIES DURING LUNAR NEW YEAR PERIOD

* PROBE-RELATED EXPENSES, PAYMENT NOT MATERIAL TO CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION

* BOARD IS OF VIEW THAT CHAIRMAN/CEO AND BOTH OF MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL SHOULD CONTINUE TO DISCHARGE THEIR RESPONSIBILITIES

* CO ALSO BEEN INFORMED THAT CHAIRMAN/CEO, ONE OF MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL HAVE POSTED BAIL IN RELATION TO ALLEGED OFFENCES