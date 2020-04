April 17 (Reuters) - Jubilee Metals Group PLC:

* UPDATE: OPERATIONS DURING LOCKDOWN IN SOUTH AFRICA

* OPERATIONS HAVE RECOMMENCED IN STRICT ADHERENCE TO UPDATED LOCK DOWN RULES & REGULATIONS AS SET OUT BY SOUTH AFRICAN AUTHORITIES

* INYONI SURFACE PGM AND CHROME OPERATION HAS RECOMMENCED PRODUCTION

* WINDSOR JV PGM OPERATION IS PREPARING TO RECOMMENCE PRODUCTION SHORTLY

* ZAMBIAN KABWE OPERATION CONTINUES TO OPERATE ITS COPPER REFINERY WITH ALL OTHER PROJECT RELATED WORK ON-HOLD