March 24 (Reuters) - Jubilee Metals Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* JUBILEE WILL BE FORCED TO PUT ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS UNDER CARE AND MAINTENANCE FOR 21 DAY PERIOD

* OPERATIONS IN ZAMBIA REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 VIRUS AS AT MARCH 24

* DURING PERIOD PRIOR TO LOCKDOWN, SALEABLE STOCKS WILL BE LIQUIDATED INCLUDING CURRENT WORK IN PROGRESS