BRIEF-Judges Scientific Says Next Few Months Unpredictable As Covid-19 Epidemic Is Now Global

March 18 (Reuters) - Judges Scientific PLC:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 13.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 10.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUES UP 5.9% TO £82.5 MILLION

* “PANDEMIC WILL AFFECT SCIENTIFIC CONVENTIONS AND OUR ABILITY TO TRAVEL SAFELY TO OUR CUSTOMERS AND THEREFORE IMPACT ORDER INTAKE”

* EFFECT ON CURRENT YEAR TRADING PERFORMANCE WILL BE LIMITED IF OUTBREAK ONLY LASTS A FURTHER TWO MONTHS

* CURRENTLY EXPECTED THAT IMPACT ON GROUP FROM COVID-19 WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY

* GROUP STARTED YEAR IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WITH VISIBILITY PROVIDED BY A SOLID ORDER BOOK

* ORDERS SINCE THEN HAVE BEEN SLOWER COMPARED TO EXCELLENT START IN 2019 BUT ORDER BOOK IS STILL ROBUST

* NEXT FEW MONTHS ARE HOWEVER UNPREDICTABLE AS COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IS NOW GLOBAL

* PANDEMIC WILL AFFECT IMPACT ORDER INTAKE, SALES AND INSTALLATIONS

* CURRENTLY IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WITH HIGH CASH BALANCES AND LOW GEARING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: