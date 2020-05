May 20 (Reuters) - Judges Scientific PLC:

* ACROSS GROUP, ORGANIC ORDER INTAKE AS OF 15 MAY WAS DOWN 18.5% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* APPROXIMATELY 20% OF OUR WORKFORCE HAVE BEEN FURLOUGHED

* LLOYDS BANK AGREED TO REPURPOSE £5 MILLION OF ACQUISITION LINE INTO WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY

* ALL JUDGES DIRECTORS REDUCED FIXED REMUNERATION IN PROPORTION TO REDUCTION SUFFERED BY OTHER EMPLOYEES

* OPERATED PROFITABLY IN EACH OF FIRST 4 MONTH OF YEAR & GENERATED POSITIVE OPERATING CASH-FLOW FOR PERIOD