BRIEF-Judges Scientific Sees Deferred Revenue From COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Judges Scientific PLC:

* STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19

* CONTINUES TO CLOSELY MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS IN CHINA AND POTENTIAL EFFECT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON ITS BUSINESS

* NOT EXPECTED THAT THERE WILL BE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO GROUP’S 2020 TRADING FROM CORONAVIRUS

* IN NEAR TERM CURRENT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO ONLY HAVE A TEMPORARY IMPACT, DEFERRING RATHER THAN REDUCING REVENUE

* UNAUDITED REVENUES FOR CHINA/HONG KONG REPRESENTED £9.5 MILLION IN 2019

* AT THIS STAGE OF OUTBREAK, CURRENTLY CONSIDERS THAT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS WILL BE MANAGEABLE