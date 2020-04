April 30 (Reuters) - Jujubee SA:

* STRATEGIC GAME “COVID: THE OUTBREAK” TO PREMIERE ON PC ON MAY 29

* POSTPONES LAUNCH OF “DARK MOON” GAME BY SEVERAL MONTHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AND WORKS ON “COVID: THE OUTBREAK” GAME

* DECIDES TO SUSPEND WORKS ON “FLASHOUT 3” GAME

* SUSPENSION DUE TO CO'S WISH TO FOCUS ON REALISATION OF "DARK MOON" AND "REALPOLITIKS 2" GAMES, AFTER RELEASE OF "COVID: THE OUTBREAK" GAME