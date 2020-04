BRIEF-Julian Singer Reports 6.43% Stake In Hc2 Holdings Inc As Of April 6

April 7 (Reuters) - Julian D. Singer:

* JULIAN SINGER REPORTS 6.43% STAKE IN HC2 HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 6 - SEC FILING

* JULIAN SINGER-PLANS TO ENGAGE IN CONVERSATIONS WITH HC2 HOLDINGS’ BOARD, CEO REGARDING REPRESENTATION ON SLATE OF NOMINEES FOR UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING

* JULIAN SINGER SAYS REVIEWED MG CAPITAL/PERCY ROCKDALE SLATE OF NOMINEES, AND WOULD NOT BE SUPPORTIVE OF VOTING SHARES IN FAVOR OF THEM