BRIEF-Julius Baer 2019 Net Profit Down 37% To 465 Mln Sfr

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* PRESENTATION OF 2019 FULL-YEAR RESULTS FOR JULIUS BAER GROUP

* NET NEW MONEY CHF 10.6 BILLION

* IFRS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. CHF 465 MILLION

* IFRS RESULTS IMPACTED BY PROVISION OF CHF 153 MILLION (CHF 119 MILLION NET OF TAXES) RELATED TO CLAIM BY BUNDESANSTALT FÜR VEREINIGUNGSBEDINGTE SONDERAUFGABEN (BVS) AGAINST BANK JULIUS BAER

* CHF 99 MILLION NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE (NOT TAX-DEDUCTIBLE) RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF KAIROS (AS COMMUNICATED IN NOVEMBER 2019)

* BIS CET1 CAPITAL RATIO 14.0% AND BIS TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO 22.1%

* UNCHANGED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.50 PER SHARE

* NET NEW MONEY WAS IMPACTED BY OUTFLOWS AT ITALIAN ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT SUBSIDIARY KAIROS

* ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ROSE BY 3% TO CHF 2,466 MILLION