BRIEF-Julius Baer books provision for court case, to make appeal

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* ZURICH COURT OF APPEAL AFFIRMED CLAIM BY BUNDESANSTALT FÜR VEREINIGUNGSBEDINGTE SONDERAUFGABEN AGAINST BANK JULIUS BAER IN AN AMOUNT OF APPROX. CHF 97 MILLION

* AS A CONSEQUENCE, JULIUS BAER WILL PREVENTATIVELY BOOK A PROVISION IN AMOUNT OF CHF 153 MILLION

* SAYS JULIUS BAER WILL APPEAL CASE TO SWISS FEDERAL SUPREME COURT AND CLAIM ANY FINALLY AWARDED AMOUNT FROM UBS AG UNDER TERMS OF RELATED TRANSACTION AGREEMENT OF 2005