Jan 31 (Reuters) - Julius Baer:

* CEO SAYS WILL DRIVE FORWARD GROWTH STRATEGY OF ORGANIC DEVELOPMENT AND TARGETED M&A‍​

* CEO SAYS ALWAYS KEEP OUR EYES OPEN FOR LARGER M&A OPPORTUNITIES AND IF SOMETHING IS AVAILABLE OF GOOD QUALITY AND DECENT PRICE WOULD TAKE A LOOK

* CFO SAYS COULD DO MEDIUM-SIZED ACQUISITIONS WITHOUT RAISING CAPITAL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)