Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* CEO SAYS M&A POSSIBLE TO GROW IN CORE AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPING MARKETS

* CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE REDUNDANCIES INVOLVED IN CUTTING WORKFORCE BY 2 PERCENT IN 2019; CANNOT PROVIDE NUMBERS ON HOW MANY WILL BE LAID OFF

* CEO SAYS COST CUTS HAVE TO DO WITH DIFFICULT MARKET ENVIRONMENT, NOT OVER-AGGRESSIVE GROWTH UNDER PREDECESSOR COLLARDI IN PRIOR YEARS

* CEO SAYS MONEY LAUNDERING ONE OF THE BIGGEST RISKS FOR WEALTH MANAGERS ACROSS THE MARKET

* CEO SAYS "BAD APPLES" DISCOVERED IN COMPANY'S COMPLIANCE AND DOCUMENTATION REVIEW PROJECT WERE LET GO, SAW RELATED OUTFLOWS