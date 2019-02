Feb 4 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* CEO SAYS UNLIKELY GROUP WILL REACH COST-INCOME RATIO BELOW 68 PERCENT IN 2019 ALREADY

* CEO SAYS WITH REGARDS TO 2019 START: EXCHANGE RATES ARE IN OUR FAVOUR

* CEO SAYS CLIENT ACTIVITY SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR HAS BEEN HIGHER THAN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER, BUT NOT YET AT LEVEL SEEN IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)