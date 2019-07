BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says no decision on Kairos next step

July 22 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* SAYS WITHOUT KAIROS FUND OUTFLOWS, GROUP H1 NET NEW MONEY WOULD HAVE BEEN WITHIN TARGET RANGE

* CEO SAYS BANK EXPECTS OUTFLOWS FROM KAIROS TO STOP; BANK IS CONTINUING TO LOOK AT STRATEGY FOR KAIROS AND JULIUS BAER GOING FORWARD

* CEO SAYS BANK HAS NOT DECIDED ON STRATEGIC NEXT STEP WITH KAIROS

* CEO SAYS CLIENT ACTIVITY NOT BACK AT STRONG LEVELS OF H1 2018

* CEO SAYS OUTFLOWS FROM CLIENT COMPLIANCE REVIEW LOW SINGLE DIGIT BILLIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)