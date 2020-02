Feb 3 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* EXECUTIVES SAY NO TARGET FOR RELATIONSHIP MANAGER HIRING IN 2020 AND 2021, WILL LIKELY BE LOWER THAN THE 80 TARGETED IN PREVIOUS YEARS

* CEO SAYS I BELIEVE THE WRAP-UP OF FINMA INVESTIGATION INTO THE BANK IS PENDING SHORTLY, CANNOT COMMENT FURTHER ON ITS OUTCOME

* CFO: SAVINGS PROGRAMME WILL INCUR RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF AROUND 60 MILLION SFR BETWEEN 2020 AND 2021 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)