BRIEF-Julius Baer Chairman Sauter Says Departure Had Been In Planning For One And A Half Years

April 10 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS BANK’S INTERNAL INVESTIGATION PROVIDED NO INDICATIONS THAT FORMER EMPLOYEE MATTHIAS KRULL’S CRIMINAL ACTIVITY OCCURRED WITHIN JULIUS BAER GROUP OR THAT OTHER EMPLOYEES WERE INVOLVED

* JULIUS BAER CHAIRMAN SAUTER, RESPONDING TO QUESTION OVER TIMING OF HIS DEPARTURE, SAYS THIS HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH SWISS FINANCIAL MARKET SUPERVISOR AND HAD BEEN IN PLANNING FOR ONE AND A HALF YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)