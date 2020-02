Feb 20 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER GREATLY ENHANCES RISK CONTROL AND COMPLIANCE

* JULIUS BAER TAKES NOTE OF TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT BY FINMA

* COOPERATED EXTENSIVELY WITH FINMA AND ALREADY TOOK COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL, ORGANISATIONAL AND PERSONNEL MEASURES DURING COURSE OF INVESTIGATION

* GROUP HAS ADAPTED ITS STRATEGY UNDER ITS NEW LEADERSHIP

* ITS FOCUS WILL SHIFT FROM NEW MONEY GROWTH TO SUSTAINABLE PROFIT GROWTH

* UNDERTOOK A COMPREHENSIVE PROGRAMME OVER LAST TWO YEARS TO STRENGTHEN ITS GLOBAL RISK MANAGEMENT