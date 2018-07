July 23 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS EXPECTS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS CONFIDENT THAT NET NEW MONEY WILL FURTHER GROW WITHIN TARGET RANGE

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS COULD MAKE SMALL OR MEDIUM SIZED ACQUISITIONS WITH ITS OWN RESOURCES

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS DOESN'T RULE OUT LARGER ACQUISITIONS