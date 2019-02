Feb 26 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER ENTERS PARTNERSHIP FOR DIGITAL ASSET SERVICES WITH SEBA CRYPTO AG

* THROUGH THIS PARTNERSHIP JULIUS BAER PLANS TO EXTEND ITS SERVICE RANGE PROVIDING STORAGE, TRANSACTION AND INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS FOR DIGITAL ASSETS Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y5hr9z7e] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)