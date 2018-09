Sept 27 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* ANDREAS AMSCHWAND WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. AND OF BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD AT 2019 AGM

* AMSCHWAND HAS DECIDED TO FOCUS ON A NEW MANDATE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SEBA CRYPTO AG, ZUG