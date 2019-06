June 5 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG say:

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACED ADDITIONAL TIER 1 BOND IN A 300 MILLION SFR TRANSACTION, MOSTLY WITH PRIVATE BANKS AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN SWITZERLAND

* NEW SECURITIES CARRY A COUPON OF 2.375% PAYABLE ANNUALLY AND HAVE A FIRST RESET DATE ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2025 OR ON EACH COUPON DATE THEREAFTER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)