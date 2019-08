Aug 30 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG SAYS STRATEGIC REVIEW OF KAIROS COMPLETED

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG SAYS JULIUS BAER HAS COMPLETED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS ITALIAN ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT SUBSIDIARY KAIROS.

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG SAYS PERFORMANCE OF KAIROS FUNDS IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 HAS MARKEDLY IMPROVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: