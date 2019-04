April 8 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER ANNOUNCES FABIO BARILETTI AS NEW CEO OF KAIROS

* EFFECTIVE 16 APRIL 2019, FABIO BARILETTI WILL BECOME THE NEW CEO OF KAIROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SPA AND KAIROS PARTNERS SGR SPA (KAIROS) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)