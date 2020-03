BRIEF-Julius Baer Nominates Kathryn Shih And Christian Meissner For Election To Board

March 3 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. NOMINATES KATHRYN SHIH AND CHRISTIAN MEISSNER FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

* THIS FOLLOWS PAUL MAN YIU CHOW’S DECISION NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT AGM IN APRIL 2020, AS HE WILL SHORTLY BE REACHING AGE LIMIT FOR JULIUS BAER BOARD MEMBERS, AND ALSO FORMS PART OF LONG-TERM SUCCESSION PLANNING

* ALL OTHER CURRENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

* CHRISTIAN MEISSNER WILL IMMEDIATELY TAKE UP HIS MANDATE AFTER ELECTION, WHILE KATHRYN SHIH WILL TAKE UP HER MANDATE ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)