BRIEF-Julius Baer says acquisitions will be important to the bank

July 23 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS OPTIMISTIC WILL REACH OR EXCEED GOAL OF 80 NEW ADVISORS THIS YEAR

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS CLIENTS ARE A BIT MORE CAUTIOUS DUE TO TRADE TENSIONS

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS ACQUISITONS ARE IMPORTANT TO US, IMPORTANT ELEMENT OF GROWTH

* JULIUS BAER SAYS IN THE NEXT 12 TO 24 MONTHS WE WILL SEE MORE M&A OPPORTUNITIES

* JULIUS BAER SAYS CEO IF THERE ARE NO TARGETS WE COULD DECIDE TO DO BUYBACK, OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND