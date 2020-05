BRIEF-Julius Baer Says It Excercised Option To Redeem Tier 1 Bonds Issued On June 5, 2015

May 4 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* HAS ANNOUNCED IT HAS EXERCISED ITS OPTION TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING PERPETUAL TIER 1 BONDS ISSUED ON 5 JUNE 2014 AT PAR VALUE PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST ON FIRST CALL DATE OF 5 JUNE 2020, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 3 (C) OF TERMS OF BONDS

* BONDS WITH A COUPON OF 4.25% PER ANNUM, WERE ISSUED BY JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. IN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF CHF 350 MILLION

* REDEMPTION OF LOW-TRIGGER ADDITIONAL TIER 1 BONDS WAS FUNDED BY ISSUE OF CHF 350 MILLION OF LOW-TRIGGER ADDITIONAL TIER 1 BONDS IN JUNE 2019 WITH A COUPON OF 2.375%