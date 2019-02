Feb 6 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG says:

* IT HAS RESOLVED ITS DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT (DPA) WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE TO SETTLE ITS LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH ITS LEGACY U.S. CROSS-BORDER PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESS

* U.S. FEDERAL COURT IN NEW YORK FORMALLY DISMISSED THE CHARGES AGAINST BAER, THEREBY TERMINATING THE DPA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)