BRIEF-Julius Baer - Subsidiary Signed Partnership Deal With Fintech in Brazil

May 2 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG:

* GPS, A BRAZILIAN COMPANY OF JULIUS BAER GROUP, HAS SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FINTECH MAGNETIS IN BRAZIL

* GPS WILL ACQUIRE A MINORITY STAKE IN MAGNETIS, WHICH MANAGES BRL 250 MILLION IN AUM, FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT

* PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT UNDERLINES JULIUS BAER’S CLEAR STRATEGIC COMMITMENT TO SMART AND FOCUSED MARKET COVERAGE

* PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW JULIUS BAER TO CAPITALISE ON GROWING MARKET OF UPCOMING YOUNGER TECH-CONSCIOUS INVESTORS IN ONE OF ITS CORE MARKETS