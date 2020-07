July 10 (Reuters) -

* JULIUS BAER POACHED SENIOR EXECUTIVE FROM UBS TO SET UP NEW DIVISION OFFERING PRIVATE EQUITY AND DEBT INVESTMENTS TO ITS ULTRA-WEALTHY CLIENTS- FT

* GIUSEPPE DE FILIPPO WILL JOIN JULIUS BAER IN OCTOBER ALONG WITH THREE OTHER MEMBERS OF HIS TEAM AT UBS- FT Source text : on.ft.com/2W7IuOb