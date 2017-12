Dec 6 (Reuters) - Jumbo Interactive Ltd:

* ‍FORECAST REVENUE RANGE OF $18.1 MILLION TO $18.5 MILLION FOR HY, AN INCREASE OF 13 PCT TO 16 PCT​

* ‍FORECAST HY NPAT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS RANGE OF $4.3 MILLION TO $4.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 65 PCT TO 73 PCT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: