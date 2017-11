Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jumei International Holding Ltd:

* JUMEI ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF WITHDRAWAL OF BUYER GROUP‘S GOING PRIVATE PROPOSAL

* JUMEI INTERNATIONAL-RECEIVED LETTER FROM BUYER GROUP STATING THAT BUYER GROUP WOULD WITHDRAW PRIOR NON-BINDING GOING PRIVATE PROPOSAL DATED FEB 17,2016