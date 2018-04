April 30 (Reuters) - Jumei International Holding Ltd :

* JUMEI ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING - AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN UNDER WHICH COMPANY MAY REPURCHASE UP TO US$100 MILLION OF ITS SHARES OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES MADE UNDER THE PLAN FROM ITS EXISTING FUNDS