April 14 (Reuters) - Jumei International Holding Ltd :

* JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SAYS YUNSHENG ZHENG HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 11, 2018 -SEC FILING

* JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SAYS LEO OU CHEN, FOUNDER, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF JUMEI, WILL ACT AS CFO IN THE INTERIM