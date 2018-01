Jan 3 (Reuters) - Jun Yang Financial Holdings Ltd:

* ‍CLASSICTIME INVESTMENTS IS NAMED AS ONE OF 33 RESPONDENTS IN PETITION MADE BY ZHU XIAO YAN UNDER LEGAL PROCEEDING IN HIGH COURT OF HK

* PETITIONER ZHU XIAO YAN HAS HELD & CONTINUES TO HOLD 3.2 MILLION SHARES IN CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS SINCE AROUND MID-2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: