Dec 1 (Reuters) - Junex Inc:

* JUNEX APPOINTS FRANCOIS LEVESQUE CPA, CA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* JUNEX INC - ‍POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WAS PREVIOUSLY OCCUPIED BY DAVE PÉPIN, WHOSE DEPARTURE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* JUNEX INC - ‍PÉPIN WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ADVISORY SERVICES TO COMPANY UNTIL APRIL 30, 2018​