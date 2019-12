Dec 5 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG:

* JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG SAYS JUNGFRAU RAILWAYS REORGANISE THEMSELVES

* CHRISTOPH SCHLÄPPI, MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD SINCE END OF 1998, WILL RETIRE, LEAVING EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF 31 DEC 2020

* WITH CURRENT MEMBERS URS KESSLER, CEO, AND CHRISTOPH SEILER, CFO, EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL HAVE SIX MEMBERS IN FUTURE