April 4 (Reuters) - JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG:

* PROFIT OF 41.6 MILLION SWISS FRANCS IN 2017, THUS ACHIEVING BEST RESULT IN ITS HISTORY

* MANAGEMENT BOARD PROPOSES AN INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FROM 2.10 TO 2.40 FRANCS