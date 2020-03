BRIEF-Jungfraubahn Holding FY Profit Of CHF 53.3 Million, Up 11.5%

March 26 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG:

* FY PROFIT OF CHF 53.3 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL NEVERTHELESS PROPOSE AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.80 TO GENERAL MEETING

* CURRENT OUTLOOK HAS BEEN TARNISHED DUE TO SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS. CONSEQUENCES OF PANDEMIC CANNOT YET BE ASSESSED

* MUST THEREFORE ASSUME THAT ITS RESULTS FOR 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEARS

* FY OPERATING INCOME OF CHF 223.3 MILLION

* FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, RESULT WAS A PROFIT OF CHF 53.3 MILLION, UP 11.5 PERCENT OR CHF 5.5 MILLION ON PREVIOUS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)