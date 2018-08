Aug 29 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME WAS UP 8.7% ON PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 100.2 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT OF CHF 20.1 MILLION, WHICH IS ITS BEST HALF-YEAR RESULT TO DATE

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 25.4 MILLION AND ACHIEVED AN EBIT MARGIN OF 25.4 PER CENT