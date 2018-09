BRIEF-Jungfraubahn Holding: Information Regarding Supervisory Authority's Investigation

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG: INFORMATION REGARDING THE SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY’S INVESTIGATION

* SWISS FINANCIAL MARKET SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FINMA HAS CONCLUDED ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG

* IT HAS DETERMINED A VIOLATION OF MARKET CONDUCT RULES

* FINMA ESTABLISHED THAT A VIOLATION OF MARKET CONDUCT RULES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ORDER OF 31 AUGUST 2018 HAD BEEN COMMITTED

* COOPERATED WITH AUTHORITIES AND AGREED TO AND ALREADY IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO IMPROVE INTERNAL PROCESSES AND CONTROLS WITH REGARD TO TRADING IN ITS OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)