March 18 (Reuters) - JUNGHEINRICH AG:

* 2020 AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* PRODUCTION IS RUNNING IN ALL PLANTS, CUSTOMER SERVICE TECHNICIANS ARE STILL IN USE ALL OVER THE WORLD

* WE EXPECT AN EBIT MARGIN OF 4.0 PERCENT TO 5.5 PERCENT (2019: 6.4 PERCENT)

* NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON JUNGHEINRICH’S SUPPLY CHAIN AND PRODUCTION AVOIDED, ABILITY TO DELIVER IS CURRENTLY STABLE

* CONCRETE EXTENT OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED TODAY Source text - bit.ly/2U06kef Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)