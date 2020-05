BRIEF-Jungheinrich Q1 Profit Down At EUR 31.8 Million

May 8 (Reuters) - JUNGHEINRICH AG:

* Q1 REVENUE DECREASES SLIGHTLY TO €920 MILLION

* 2020 FORECAST RETRACTED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF THE YEAR, INCOMING ORDERS WERE AT THE SAME LEVEL OF VALUE AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FORECAST WILL BE UPDATED AS SOON AS GLOBAL CONTAINMENT EFFORTS CAUSE THE PANDEMIC TO SLOW DOWN AND THE IMPACT ON THE FURTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF JUNGHEINRICH OVER THE REST OF 2020 BECOMES RELIABLY QUANTIFIABLE.

* Q1 PROFIT DOWN AT EUR 31.8 MILLION